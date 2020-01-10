WIGGINS TO RETIRE FROM IOWA SUPREME COURT

More changes continue for the Iowa Supreme Court.

Justice David Wiggins announced Friday that he will retire on March 13th.

The 68-year-old Wiggins has been the Acting Chief Justice since the death of Justice Mark Cady in November.

Wiggins is a Chicago native who got his law degree in 1976 at Drake University in Des Moines.

He began practicing at a West Des Moines law firm after graduation, and also served as chairperson of the Judicial Qualifications Commission from 2000 until he was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2003.

The retirement of Wiggins will give Governor Kim Reynolds a chance to name the fourth justice she has appointed to the high court.

Reynolds says Justice Wiggins has been a dedicated public servant for the last 17 years and has ably led the court through a difficult time after the passing of Chief Justice Cady.