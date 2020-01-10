WELD CONTINUES TO MOUNT PRIMARY CHALLENGE VS TRUMP

Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, a Republican mounting a primary challenge against President Donald Trump’s bid for re-election, was in Sioux City Thursday.
Weld toured the Siouxland Community Health Center and told reporters he’s a conservative alternative to President Trump:
Weld says he’d “blow away” the country’s trillion dollar deficit — and he’s be inclined to take action on climate change.
Iowa Republicans will be holding precinct Caucuses on February 3rd.
