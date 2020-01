TWO HURT AFTER VEHICLE PLUNGES INTO PERRY CREEK

TWO PEOPLE WERE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER THE VEHICLE THEY WERE IN PLUNGED INTO PERRY CREEK FRIDAY MORNING.

RESCUE CREWS WERE DISPATCHED TO WEST 24TH AND GENEVA STREETS AROUND 9:55AM.

AUTHORITIES SAY THERE WERE THREE PEOPLE IN THE VEHICLE AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT, BUT THE THIRD OCCUPANT FLED THE SCENE.

THE OTHER TWO WERE PULLED FROM THE CHILLY WATER AND TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH UNDISCLOSED INJURIES.

POLICE ARE CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING THE ACCIDENT.

Photo courtesy KMEG TV