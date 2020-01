THREE ARRESTED FOLLOWING STORE ROBBERY

THREE MEN ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A ROBBERY THURSDAY EVENING IN SIOUX CITY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE SUSPECTS ENTERED THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET, ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED THE CLERK AND PRETENDED TO HAVE A GUN IN THEIR POSSESSION.

32 YEAR OLD CESAR RODRIQUEZ IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE ROBBERY AND IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $15,000 BOND.

30 YEAR OLD DUDLEY BLACKBIRD AND 23 YEAR CHARLES PHILLIPS ARE EACH CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED THEFT AND ARE EACH IN JAIL ON $3000 BOND.