MILLER TO BECOME LONGEST SERVING STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL

Saturday, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller becomes the longest-serving attorney general in U.S. history.

Miller, a Democrat, was first elected in 1978 and has been re-elected nine times.

Miller, the son of a long-time local government official, grew up in Dubuque, graduated from Loras College and then got a law degree from Harvard in 1969.

His initial interest was running for congress:

After serving three terms as attorney general, Miller unsuccessfully ran for governor in 1990, then sought re-election as attorney general in 1994.

Miller, who is 75, indicated in 2018 that he would not seek another term in 2022. He’s rethinking that decision.

He breaks the national record of Michigan’s attorney general who left office in 1999 after serving 37 years and five days as that state’s top lawyer.

As of Friday, Miller has been Iowa’s attorney general for 13,518 days.

Radio Iowa