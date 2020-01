INSPECTORS COMPLETE SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE REVIEW

A FOUR PERSON TEAM OF FIRE CHIEFS AND FIRE MARSHALS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY HAVE WRAPPED UP THEIR WEEK LONG INSPECTION OF SIOUX CITY’S FIRE RESCUE DEPARTMENT.

RYAN COLLINS OF FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE DEPARTMENT WILL NOW WAIT FOR THE RESULTS OF THE TEAM’S REPORT:

OC……..ACCEPTED STANDARDS. :22

AT STAKE IS THE NATIONAL RE-ACCREDITATION OF THE DEPARTMENT, SOMETHING THAT WAS FIRST ACHIEVED FIVE YEARS AGO:

OC……….OF SIOUX CITY FIRE. :23

COLLINS SAYS EVEN THOUGH THE DEPARTMENT ACHIEVED THAT STATUS FIVE YEARS AGO, THAT DOESN’T GUARANTEE THEY HAVE THIS TIME:

OC………..THE FIRE SERVICE. :21

VERY FEW FIRE DEPARTMENTS IN THE COUNTRY QUALIFY FOR THE HONOR, WITH ONLY 250 OF THE 30,000 DEPARTMENTS IN AMERICA ACHIEVING ACCREDITATION.

Photo by George Lindblade