The Plymouth County Sheriff has identified the victim in a one vehicle fatal rollover accident in Plymouth County around 10pm Wednesday night.

Authorities say 32-year-old Mitchell Anderson of Hinton was the driver of the pickup truck that apparently went out of control and slid off county road K-18 and went down an embankment into a creek bed.

First responders say Anderson was dead at the scene.

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the crash.