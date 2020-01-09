PLYMOUTH COUNTY ROLLOVER ACCIDENT RESULTS IN FATALITY

One person is dead following a rollover accident in Plymouth County around 10pm Wednesday night.

Authorities say a pickup truck that was northbound on county road K-18 near the intersection with county road C-60 apparently went out of control and slid off the road, down an embankment into a creek bed.

First responders to the scene found the driver of the vehicle was deceased.

The victims identity has not been released at this time.

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the crash.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.