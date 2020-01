South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem now says she won’t veto legislation allowing hemp to be grown in the state.

Noem announced that she won’t veto a hemp bill provided it contains four “guardrails” she provided to lawmakers.

Noem made it clear she wants the crop to be tightly regulated, with government agencies providing licenses and inspections.

She also wants legislators to come up with a way to pay for the hemp program.

The Legislature convenes next week.