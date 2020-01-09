FORMER PILGER CLERK CHARGED WITH THEFT

A former village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her northeast Nebraska community following a 2014 tornado strike has been accused of theft.

Kimberly Neiman was arrested Wednesday at her home in Pilger.

Suspicions about Neiman arose when a state audit uncovered more than $562,000 in questionable transactions and more than $156,000 in suspicious charges on the village’s credit card.

The tornado on June 16, 2014, destroyed or damaged more than half of the Stanton County community and killed a 5-year-old girl.

