“BIG DADDY” CHOSEN FOR IOWA ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME

A long time local DJ from our Classic Rock sister station is being inducted into the 2020 class of the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Denny “Big Daddy” Anderson is the morning man on the 99.5 FM rock station:

Big Daddy really is humble about the honor though, and recalls he wasn’t exactly welcomed when he started on KKMA:

Anderson says Sioux City has had a great rock and roll history, both with performers like Tommy Bolin and the venues those acts performed in:

Among the other inductees are local rock legend Bill Pelchat and the band Kid Biskit and the Surf Ballroom Board of Directors.

They and others will be inducted during the Hall’s Spectacular Weekend held September 5-6 in the Iowa Great Lakes.