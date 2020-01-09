AUTHORITIES ARREST TWO SUSPECTS FOLLOWING PURSUITS

Tri-state authorities dealt with a pair of pursuits on Thursday.

The first took place just before 5am in Nebraska when law enforcement in South Sioux City spotted a car that had been stolen from Sioux City Wednesday night.

That suspect, 30-year-old Dexter No Ear of Winnebago, drove into Nebraska on Highway 20, turned around west of Dakota City, and headed back towards Iowa.

The suspect allegedly swerved at a law enforcement vehicle, and then lost control, driving into the median and rolling multiple times.

No Ear was treated and released from a local hospital, then was booked into the Dakota County Jail on Felony theft and eluding charges as well as driving with a revoked license.

Then around 2:45pm Thursday afternoon, a second pursuit took place involving a suspect who refused to pull over for authorities in South Sioux or Sioux City.

That pursuit crossed the Veteran’s Bridge into Sioux City and back towards the bridge onto Interstate 29.

That driver sped into South Dakota where authorities punctured his tires with spike strips around mile marker 9 and caught the unidentified subject after a short foot pursuit.

Pursuit photos from KMEG/KPTH