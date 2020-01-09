AUBREY TRAIL SAYS HE’S READY TO BE EXECUTED

The Nebraska man awaiting sentencing for killing and dismembering 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln now says he’s ready to be executed.

Aubrey Trail told the Omaha World-Herald in an email that if he’s sentenced to death he’ll file a lawsuit to try to force the state to carry out the sentence in a timely fashion.

Trail and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Bailey Boswell, were both charged in the 2017 slaying of Loofe.

Boswell is still awaiting trial.

Trail also is trying to remove one of the judges appointed to a three-judge panel that will determine whether Trail’s crime qualifies for the death penalty.

