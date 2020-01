SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ARRESTED FOR METH & CHILD ENDANGERMENT

TWO SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WERE ARRESTED TUESDAY FOR METH AND CHILD ENDANGERMENT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE CALLED TO 1610 WEST 16TH STREET AROUND 10 A.M. FOR A SHOTS FIRED REPORT.

AFTER INTERVIEWING THE OCCUPANTS, A SEARCH WARRANT WAS OBTAINED AND OFFICERS DISCOVERED MARIJUANA, METH, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND LARGE AMOUNTS OF CASH.

37 YEAR OLD DAMIAN JOHNSON AND 39 YEAR OLD BRENDA DAVIS WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE METH AND MARIJUANA, CHILD ENDANGERMENT WITHOUT INJURY AND KEEPING A DISORDERLY HOUSE.

THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES.