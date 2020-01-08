SALVATION ARMY PURCHASES CAMP GOODWILL

Camp Goodwill in South Sioux City is changing hands.

The Salvation Army Western Division has purchased the nearly century-old camp from Goodwill of the Great Plains.

The Salvation Army had been looking for a replacement for Camp Gene Eppley, their summer camp along the Platte River that was destroyed by flooding last year.

Plans call for the camp to temporarily assume the new name as the Salvation Army Western Division Camp while officials work on establishing a permanent name.

Children from the tri-state area served by the Salvation Army will be visiting the camp each summer for youth-focused activities similar to what Camp Goodwill has provided in past years.

The camp will be under the leadership of Major Lee Ann Thompson with its first summertime activities set for this June.