PATE LAUNCHES ANTI-HUMAN TRAFFICKING OUTREACH EFFORT

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has launched a new digital outreach effort to inform survivors of human trafficking about resources available to them.

Two videos are posted on Facebook and YouTube promoting Safe at Home throughout the month of January, which is Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month:

Safe at Home is an address confidentiality program that provides survivors of sexual abuse, domestic violence, trafficking and stalking with a substitute address to use on all their records.

That makes it harder for their abuser to find them.

There are approximately 600 participants in Safe at Home enrolled statewide.

If you or someone you know is looking for a way out of an abusive situation, visit Safe at Home.Iowa.gov.