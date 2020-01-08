DONATE BLOOD TO SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL HEROES

Donating a pint of blood Thursday will show your support for local heroes.

LifeServe Blood Center is partnering with the group Iowa C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) to host special blood drives across the state.

Iowa Concerns of Police Survivors provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families and co-workers of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

The Blue Blood Drive honors all law enforcement officers while providing much needed blood donations to community hospitals.

Blood donors will receive a free t-shirt and donuts while supplies last.