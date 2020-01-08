ARMY CORPS INCREASES GAVINS POINT DAM RELEASES

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has raised the current releases from its reservoir and dam system along the Missouri River.

The Corps’ John Remus says releases from Gavins Point Dam have been increased this week from 27,000 to 30,000 cubic feet per second:

Normally they are between 12 and 17,000 cubic feet per second during this time of year.

Remus says the Corps is predicting another year of high runoff:

Remus says they still may not be able to hit their flood storage goal:

He says the Corps normally doesn’t release more during the winter because of the potential for ice jams and dams upriver.

Jerry Oster WNAX