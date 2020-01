3RD GRADERS PREPARE TO “LINK UP” WITH SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY

3RD GRADERS AT THE ODEBOLT-ARTHUR-BATTLE CREEK-IDA GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL RECEIVED A GIFT TO FURTHER THEIR MUSICAL EDUCATION WEDNESDAY.

THE STUDENTS RECEIVED 50 RECORDERS TO LEARN TO PLAY MUSIC THAT WERE DONATED BY MIKE GUNTREN OF RAY’S MID-BELL MUSIC IN SIOUX CITY.

THE CHILDREN WILL LEARN TO PLAY THEIR NEW INSTRUMENT IN PREPARING FOR THEIR “LINK UP” CONCERT IN MARCH WITH THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY.

SYMPHONY C-E-O TRAVIS MORGAN SAYS MUSIC EDUCATION IS ALSO PART OF THE EXPERIENCE:

OC……….EVERYTHING ABOUT MUSIC. :20

AND MORGAN SAYS MAYBE SOME OF THOSE 3RD GRADERS WILL BECOME FUTURE MUSICIANS WITH THE SYMPHONY IN YEARS TO COME:

OC……..TO CULTIVATE MUSICIANS. :21

OVER 40 SCHOOLS ARE PARTICIPATING IN THE “LINK UP” PROGRAM THIS SCHOOL YEAR.

Pictures courtesy Sioux City Symphony