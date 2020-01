TWO INJURED IN CRASH NEAR MAPLETON

TWO PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A HEAD-ON COLLISION MONDAY NIGHT NEAR MAPLETON, IOWA.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 93 YEAR OLD LAWRENCE LEE NELSON OF MAPLETON WAS TRAVELING EASTBOUND ON HIGHWAY 141 WHEN THE CAR HE WAS DRIVING CROSSED THE CENTER LINE.

THE CAR COLLIDED HEAD-ON INTO A JEEP CHEROKEE DRIVEN BY 26 YEAR OLD TARI KAY MILLER, ALSO OF MAPLETON.

NELSON WAS LIFE-FLIGHTED TO MERCY ONE HOSPITAL IN SIOUX CITY AND MILLER WAS TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO MERCY.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.