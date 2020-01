SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE HOPES TO EARN RE-ACCREDITATION

THE ENTIRE SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE DEPARTMENT IS UNDERGOING ITS OWN ACCREDITATION PROCESS THIS WEEK.

A FOUR PERSON TEAM OF FIRE CHIEFS AND FIRE MARSHALS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY ARE PERFORMING A REVIEW OF THE LOCAL DEPARTMENT.

NEIL ROSENBERGER, FIRE MARSHALL OF PALM BEACH GARDENS FLORIDA, IS LEADING THE TEAM:

SIOUX CITY FIRE CHIEF TOM EVERETT SAYS SINCE RECEIVING THE HONOR FOR THE FIRST TIME FIVE YEARS AGO, THE DEPARTMENT HAS CONTINUED TO STRIVE FOR IMPROVEMENT:

ROSENBERGER SAYS VERY FEW FIRE DEPARTMENTS IN THE COUNTRY QUALIFY FOR THE HONOR:

THE ACCREDITATION TEAM WILL BE IN SIOUX CITY THROUGH FRIDAY AND ANNOUNCE THEIR RESULTS THEN.