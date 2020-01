Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says “this day is years in the making” as the Senate Finance Committee which he chairs took up the U-S Mexico Canada Agreement Tuesday morning.

Grassley says he’s worked on at least 20 major trade agreements, but the U-S-M-C-A is unique.

The Finance Committee approved the agreement on a 25-3 vote.

The agreement needs to pass both chambers of Congress.

The House ratified U-S-M-C-A in December.