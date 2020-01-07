CITY FIRE RESCUE AMBULANCE SERVICE REACHES “GOLD STANDARD”

Sioux City Fire Rescue has only been operating ambulance transport service for about two years, but their EMS service has been awarded the “Gold Standard” Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.

EMS Director Jim Haden says the accreditation is for three years:

OC……..feathers in our cap. :21

And that accreditation process examines all aspects of ambulance operations:

OC…….quality ambulance service. :12

Sioux City is just one of 4 of the over 19,000 plus cities in the nation to have Police, Fire, EMS and Communications accreditations.

The only other cities in the nation which hold this honor are Marietta, Georgia, Plano, Texas and Virginia Beach Virginia.