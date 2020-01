BUSY DAY FOR CITY FIRE RESCUE CREWS

TUESDAY WAS A BUSY DAY FOR SIOUX CITY’S FIRE RESCUE CREWS.

THE FIRST CALL OF THE DAY AROUND 8:30AM INVOLVED RESCUING A MAN WHO FELL INTO PERRY CREEK BEHIND THE DOLLAR STORE ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

THE MAN WAS PULLED FROM THE CHILLY WATER, WALKED TO AN AMBULANCE AND TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT.

FIRE CREWS WERE SENT TO ROADMAN HALL ON THE MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE CAMPUS AT 1PM FOR A FIRE ON THE 2ND FLOOR OF THE DORMITORY.

EVERYONE WAS EVACUATED FROM THE BUILDING AND THE SMOKE WAS VENTILATED FROM THE BUILDING.

BEFORE THAT SCENE WAS CLEARED, ANOTHER FIRE WAS REPORTED ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE JUST BEFORE 1:30PM.

THAT TURNED OUT TO BE A STOVE FIRE AT 2114 WEST 2ND STREET.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED THERE.

Photos courtesy George Lindblade & KMEG