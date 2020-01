TRI-STATE LAW ENFORCEMENT SHARE COMMON ISSUES & BORDERS

SIOUXLAND IS A TRI-STATE REGION AND CRIMINAL ACTIVITY SOMETIMES CAN CALL FOR A RESPONSE ACROSS STATE BORDERS FOR THE SAME INCIDENT.

THE POLICE CHIEFS OF SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY ALONG WITH THE SHERIFF’S OF WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTY SPOKE TO MEMBERS OF THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MONDAY ABOUT THAT RESPONSE.

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW SAYS THEIR AGENCIES OFTEN COMMUNICATE AND PARTNER WITH EACH OTHER IN THOSE INSTANCES:

PURSUITS IN THE PAST YEAR FOR INSTANCE HAVE STARTED ON INTERSTATE 29 IN SOUTH DAKOTA, ENTERED IOWA AND GONE THROUGH SIOUX CITY BEFORE CROSSING OVER INTO NEBRASKA:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS THE COOPERATION BETWEEN THE AREA AGENCIES IS BETTER THAN EVER:

MAHON SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT WILL ALWAYS APPRECIATE THE HELP THEY RECEIVED AFTER SOUTH SIOUX OFFICER BRIAN VAN BERKUM WAS SHOT IN THE LINE OF DUTY AND THE RESPONSE IN HIS RECOVERY.

MAHON SAYS THERE IS NO “TURF WAR” AMONG THE TRI-STATE AGENCIES IN SIOUXLAND:

MAHON SAYS THAT INCLUDES SGT. BLUFF, NORTH SIOUX CITY AND UNION COUNTY IN THAT COOPERATION AND EFFORT.