SALAIS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON METH CHARGES

A Sioux City man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

46-year -old Julio Cesar Salais received the prison term after an August 6th guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distributing meth within 1000 feet of a protected location.

Salais had been previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Northern District of Iowa in 1996 and 2002.

He was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand.

Salais is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.