Morningside Champions Day Set for January 25

Sioux City, IA – Morningside College invites fans to join us in celebrating our 2019 NAIA Football National Championship at Morningside Champions Day on Saturday, Jan. 25. As a thank you to our fans and to encourage the community to attend, admission at all home events that day will be free of charge. Fans are encouraged to wear Morningside gear.

“Winning our first football national championship in December 2018 was a big moment for Morningside,” said President John Reynders. “To win a second consecutive championship is simply remarkable. We could not be prouder of our football team, our athletics department, and all those who support our teams. Most importantly, though, we are so grateful to have the best fans in the NAIA. The support we have here in Siouxland and beyond is incredible. This event is as much about celebrating Mustang fans as the football team.”

Morningside Champions Day will kick off with women’s basketball vs. Mount Marty College at 2 p.m. and men’s basketball vs. Mount Marty College at 4 p.m. There will also be a Competitive Cheer and Competitive Dance Dual vs. Mount Marty (times TBD). All events are free and open to the public.

Following the basketball games and a short intermission, Morningside will host a celebration event for the 2019 NAIA Football National Champions in Allee Gymnasium. Fans will have an opportunity to take photos, congratulate and hear from players and coaches, and celebrate Morningside’s back-to-back national football championships and a 29-0 record over two seasons. Merchandise will also be available for sale.

Start time for the football recognition program is estimated for 6:15 p.m. Fans who do not attend the basketball games but wish to attend the celebration event for the football team should note that parking and seating may be limited.

Following the program, there will be a post-celebration gathering at The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill, 4501 Southern Hills Dr. #1, Sioux City, IA 51106, which will include the game being replayed for anyone interested in seeing the Mustangs win the 2019 NAIA Football National Championship again.

For more information, visit morningside.edu and check for updates on Morningside’s social media channels.