Joe Toussaint Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa point guard Joe Toussaint was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, it was announced Monday by the conference office.

Toussaint (6-foot, 185 pounds) scored a personal-best 18 points to go along with team bests in assists (4) and steals (2) in Iowa’s contest versus No. 21 Penn State at The Palestra in Philadelphia last Saturday. The native of Bronx, New York, netted 16 of his 18 points in the second half and tied a personal best sinking two 3-pointers in his third start as a Hawkeye.

Toussaint ranks third on the team in assists (2.6) and seventh in scoring (7.0); he is tied for sixth in the Big Ten in steals per game (1.4).

The honor is the first of the season for Toussaint and marks the second time a Hawkeye men’s basketball player has earned weekly praise by the Big Ten Conference this season. Luka Garza was named Player of the Week on Dec. 9.

Toussaint and the Hawkeyes return to action Tuesday at Nebraska. Tipoff is set for 8:07 p.m. (CT) at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.