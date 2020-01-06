IT’S NOT TOO EARLY TO START GATHERING TAX RETURN PAPERS

You still have weeks before you need to file your federal tax returns, but a spokesman with the Internal Revenue Service says now is the time to be sure you have all the paperwork ready.

Chris Miller says organize the 2019 tax documents you already have and add to them as the other year end information comes in.

He says it’s also a good idea to get a copy of your 2018 income tax filing as you may need it to filed this year.

Another suggestion for the start of 2020 is that you be sure your withholding from you paycheck is correct.

Miller says if you get a bigger refund than expected – or got back less than expected — it’s a sign your withholding is not right.

He says you can check it online on the I-R-S website and use the withholding tool to see if you require a withholding change.

Radio Iowa