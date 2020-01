CITY COUNCIL DEFERS VOTE ON RIVERSIDE BLVD PROJECT

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS POSTPONED A DECISION ON A PROPOSAL BY THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TO CONVERT RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD FROM FOUR TO THREE LANES.

THE CENTER LANE WOULD BE A LEFT TURN LANE FOR DRIVERS HEADED EITHER DIRECTION ON THE BOULEVARD, WHICH IS ALSO KNOWN AS STATE HIGHWAY 12.

A FRESH LAYER OF ASPHALT WOULD BE LAID BY THE IOWA D-O-T LATER THIS YEAR AT NO COST TO THE CITY.

SEVERAL CITIZENS TESTIFIED FOR AND AGAINST THE PROPOSAL

THE COUNCIL DECIDED TO GIVE CITIZENS MORE TIME TO WEIGH IN AND DEFERRED A VOTE UNTIL JANUARY 27TH.