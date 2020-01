WALLS NOW CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER OF STATE TROOPER

A FORMAL CHARGE OF ATTEMPTED MURDER HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST THE SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY FIRED TWO SHOTS AT AN IOWA STATE TROOPER FOLLOWING A DECEMBER 26TH TRAFFIC STOP IN MORNINGSIDE.

27-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY WALLS OF OMAHA WAS PREVIOUSLY ALSO CHARGED FOR ASSAULTING AN OFFICER, BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.

WALLS IS ALSO CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF FELONY ASSAULT AND IS CHARGED IN NEBRASKA WITH DOMESTIC ASSAULT OF A PREGNANT WOMAN.

A JANUARY 21ST ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR HIM IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

WALLS REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $25,000 BOND.