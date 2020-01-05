SOUTH DAKOTA AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR YANKTON ESCAPEE

South Dakota authorities are looking for a Yankton based inmate who drove away from a work site in a state-owned pickup.

The Department of Corrections says 28-year-old Richard Barela left the Yankton site Friday in a 2007 Silver Chevy pickup with a State of South Dakota license plate that reads CH 331.

Barela is a 5’11” tall Hispanic male who weighs 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has been placed on escape status.

Barela is serving a six-year prison sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Hughes County.