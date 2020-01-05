NEBRASKA PATROL SEARCHES FOR TWO HOMICIDE SUSPECTS

The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking information on the whereabouts of two California men wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide investigation in Porterville, California.

The men were last seen in the area of North Platte, Nebraska on Sunday.

The persons of interest are 20-year-old Jeremy Bailey and 25-year-old Chris Corbit.

BAILEY

CORBIT

The two men are brothers and both are considered to be armed and dangerous.

They may be driving a white, two-door 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with Nebraska license plate 15-EN83.

Any person who sees these men or the vehicle is urged not to approach them, but call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the location of either Bailey or Corbit can leave an anonymous tip with the Nebraska Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-422-1494.