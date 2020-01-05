IOWA DHS WITHHOLDS FUNDS FROM MEDICAID PROVIDER

Iowa Department of Human Services officials say they are temporarily withholding nearly $44 million in payments for this month to one of the management companies overseeing the state’s Medicaid program.

Iowa DHS spokesman Matt Highland says the agency has informed Iowa Total Care of the penalty for several compliance issues.

They include unpaid claims, inaccurate claims payments, problems with pricing methods and pharmacy dispensing fees.

Highland says the money will released to the company once the problems are resolved.

The withheld amount represents about 26% of the nearly $170 million that would be due the company.

