CITY COUNCIL TO DISCUSS THREE LANING OF RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY WILL HOLD ITS FIRST BUSINESS MEETING OF THE NEW YEAR MONDAY AFTERNOON.

AMONG THE ITEMS UP FOR DISCUSSION IS A PLAN TO CONVERT RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD FROM FOUR TO THREE LANES FROM WAR EAGLE DRIVE TO MILITARY ROAD.

THE CENTER LANE WOULD BE A LEFT TURN LANE FOR DRIVERS HEADED EITHER DIRECTION ON THE BOULEVARD, WHICH IS ALSO KNOWN AS STATE HIGHWAY 12.

A FRESH LAYER OF ASPHALT WOULD BE LAID BY THE IOWA D-O-T LATER THIS YEAR AT NO COST TO THE CITY.

THE COUNCIL WILL ALSO DISCUSS REPLACING ONE OF THE TYSON EVENT CENTER’S COOLING TOWERS, AND POURING NEW CONCRETE ON STREETS THAT HAVE BEEN DAMAGED FROM BROKEN WATER MAINS AND RELATED REPAIRS IN THE LAST FEW MONTHS.