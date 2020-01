WOODBURY SUPERVISORS CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS ON NEW COUNTY JAIL

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS DISCUSSED THE POSSIBILITY OF DELAYING A JAIL BOND ISSUE VOTE FROM MARCH TO SEPTEMBER AT THEIR THURSDAY MEETING.

JEREMY TAYLOR PROPOSED THE DELAY IN ORDER TO HAVE MORE TIME TO EDUCATE THE PUBLIC ON THE ISSUE.

ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY JOSHUA WIDMAN TOLD THE SUPERVISORS THAT IT WAS UP TO THE JOINT CITY-COUNTY JAIL COMMISSION TO SET THE DATE OF THE BALLOT ISSUE:

OC………..TO THAT POINT. :05

SUPERVISOR ROCKY DEWITT IS THE COUNTY’S MEMBER OF THE THREE PERSON COMMISSION:

OC…………DON’T HAVE THAT CHOICE. ;20

DEWITT HAS CONCERNS ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS IF THE BOND ISSUE DOES NOT PASS:

OC…………AS IT SITS. :24

TAYLOR ALSO SPOKE AGAIN ABOUT HIS PROPOSAL FOR A TAXPAYER PROTECTION ACT TO NOT ENCUMBER COUNTY TAXPAYERS WITH THE COSTS OF THE NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER IF ITS BUILT.

THE BOARD TOOK NO FORMAL ACTION ON EITHER OF TAYLOR’S PROPOSALS AS THEY WERE NOT ACTION ITEMS ON THE AGENDA.