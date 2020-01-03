KASS TO AGAIN LEAD PLYMOUTH SUPERVISORS

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Thursday chose Don Kass to continue serving as their chairman in 2020.

Craig Anderson was selected as the vice chairman of the board.

The board then approved a construction project with the Iowa Department of Transportation allowing for the purchase of right-of-way construction at six different intersections on Highway 75 between Hinton and county road C-80.

Three of the intersections connect the community of James with Highway 75.

The total estimated cost for the project is $149,905.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2020.