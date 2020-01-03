IOWA FIRST DAY HIKES SET RECORD

Nice weather to start 2020 led to a record number of people taking part in the New Year’s Day First Day Hikes at more than four-dozen state parks in Iowa.

Todd Coffelt, chief of the Iowa D-N-R’s Parks Bureau, says a record of more than 43-hundred people turned out for the January 1st hikes:

Attendance was the highest since the annual events began in 2012 and the number of hikers was three times last year’s turnout, thanks to warmer-than-normal temperatures.

The hike was the first of one-hundred events throughout 2020 to mark the 100th anniversary of Iowa’s first state park.

Coffelt recommends Iowans visit the Iowa-D-N-R-dot-gov website to determine how many of the 100 events they’ll be able to attend.

Backbone State Park in Delaware County was Iowa’s first state park, founded in 1920, and there are now a total of 68 state parks and four state forests.