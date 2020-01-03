ERNST APPLAUDS MILITARY STRIKE AGAINST IRANIAN GENERAL

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa has released a statement on the killing of Iran’s Major General in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

A U.S. Military drone strike near the Baghdad, Iraq airport killed Qassem Soleimani, along with other Iranian commanders.

Ernst says ” Soleimani orchestrated heinous and reckless actions, including the slaughter of Americans, for far too long.

Now, at the direction of President Trump, he has been brought to justice before he could could kill even more Americans.

I applaud the work of U.S. military personnel in carrying out this mission.

America, and our world, is safer because of Soleimani’s death.”

File photo