UNG CHOSEN TO LEAD WOODBURY SUPERVISORS IN 2020

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS HAVE A NEW CHAIRMAN FOR 2020.

MATTHEW UNG WAS SELECTED BY HIS FELLOW SUPERVISORS BY A 4-1 VOTE TO CHAIR THE BOARD THIS CALENDAR YEAR.

ROCKY DEWITT CAST THE NO VOTE AGAINST UNG.

UNG LAID OUT SOME OF HIS GOALS IN THE COMING YEAR DURING HIS OPENING REMARKS:

UNG LAST CHAIRED THE BOARD IN 2017.

JEREMY TAYLOR WAS CHOSEN TO BE THE VICE-CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD BY A UNANIMOUS VOTE.