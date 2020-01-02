The United Sports Academy Prepares to Welcome Brett Favre

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD – The United Sports Academy is preparing to welcome former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer, Brett Favre, as their speaker at a leadership presentation at the CNOS Fieldhouse on Saturday, January 11 at 2:00 PM. The event is open to the public with general admission tickets available for $40/person.

The United Sports Academy staff has been preparing over the last few months to welcome one of the biggest names in football as their guest speaker. Brett Favre’s Leadership Presentation will be the largest event to date to be held in the CNOS Fieldhouse. With such a distinguished guest coming to the facility, the staff is working hard to ensure that everything is ready to go from security to video screens to parking.

Favre’s presentation will focus on leadership in sports, business and all aspects of life which makes this event one for everyone to enjoy. The event will also include a question and answer session with Favre as well as opportunities to bid on signed memorabilia. Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.usportsacad.com. If still available, tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to the event. Doors open at 1:00 PM on January 11 at the CNOS Fieldhouse – 300 Centennial Drive in North Sioux City.

Brett Favre spent the majority of his 20-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, but also played for the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. Favre is not only charismatic, but highly decorated with eleven Pro Bowl invitations, three consecutive NFL MVP Awards, a Super Bowl Championship and multiple NFL records. Favre was the first NFL quarterback to pass for 500 touchdowns, throw for 70,000 yards, complete 6,000 passes and attempt 10,000 passes.

“We are honored to have Brett Favre as our speaker for this once in a lifetime leadership presentation,” says Shane Tritz, Executive Director of the United Sports Academy. “Brett Favre is a world-class athlete, so this needs to be a world class event. We look forward to filling up the CNOS Fieldhouse with guests who will hear from an unbelievable athlete and exceptional leader both on and off the field.”

The United Sports Academy is a 56,000 square foot multi-sport training and competition facility that can be converted to 4 college basketball/volleyball courts, 8 youth basketball/volleyball courts or 4 pickleball courts. It also features a health club and performance training center. It is located in the CNOS Fieldhouse – 300 Centennial Drive, Suite 170, North Sioux City, SD. For more information about the United Sports Academy, visit www.usportsacad.com.