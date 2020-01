SCHOENHERR & SCOTT SWORN IN FOR COUNCIL TERMS

SIOUX CITY’S NEWEST CITY COUNCIL MEMBER HAS BEEN SWORN INTO OFFICE.

JUDGE JOHN ACKERMAN ADMINISTERED THE OATH OF OFFICE TO JULIE SCHOENHERR IN A SPECIAL MEETING THURSDAY AT CITY HALL.

SCHOENHERR SAYS SHE HAS RECEIVED ADVICE AND MENTORING ON THE COUNCIL PROCESSES FROM HER FELLOW COUNCILMEN AND HAS ALSO MET WITH SEVERAL CITY DEPARTMENT HEADS:

BOB SCOTT WAS ALSO SWORN INTO OFFICE FOR A NEW TERM AS SIOUX CITY’S MAYOR:

THE SWEARING IN WAS ALSO A SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY FOR THE MAYOR AND HIS WIFE DATING BACK 30 YEARS:

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE WAS SWORN IN TO ONCE AGAIN SERVE AS THE CITY’S MAYOR PRO-TEM FOR TIMES WHEN SCOTT IS UNAVAILABLE TO TAKE PART IN CITY MATTERS.