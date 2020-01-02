GAVINS POINT DAM WEATHERS INCREASED RELEASES OF 2019

Releases from Gavins Point Dam on the Missouri River near Yankton ran well above normal for most of 2019.

Flows were maintained at eighty thousand cubic feet per second, with short term peaks of one hundred thousand cubic feet during the March flooding.

Gavins Point Project Manager Tom Curran says they watch the dam carefully for damage:

There was some damage to the spillway apron after the record flows in 2011.

Curran says they have some planned work in the power house underway:

Curran says much of the work is scheduled replacements:

The generator units have been running since the dam was commissioned in 1957.

Jerry Oster WNAX