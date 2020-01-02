CASTRO DROPS OUT OF DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL RACE

There is one fewer Democratic candidate running for president.

Former Obama housing secretary Julian Castro has ended his run for president.

Castro pushed the 2020 field on immigration but never found a foothold to climb from the back of the pack.

He released an online video stating “with only a month until the Iowa caucuses, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I have determined that it simply isn’t our time.”

Castro, the only Latino in the race, launched his campaign in January and is the former mayor of San Antonio, Texas.