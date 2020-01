THREE OVERCOME IN SIOUX CITY HOME BY CARBON MONOXIDE

THREE PEOPLE WERE HOSPITALIZED MONDAY AFTER BEING OVERCOME BY CARBON MONOXIDE IN SIOUX CITY.

FIRE RESCUE CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS SAYS EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WENT TO 1721 23RD STREET NEAR FLOYD BOULEVARD:

COLLINS SAYS THAT IS WHAT LED TO THE VICTIMS BEING OVERCOME:

HE SAYS IT WAS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION USING THAT GENERATOR IN AN ENCLOSED SPACE AND SINCE THE HOUSE WAS TAGGED FOR DEMOLITION THERE WERE NO WORKING CARBON MONOXIDE DETECTORS INSIDE:

COLLINS SAYS CARBON MONOXIDE CAN QUICKLY BECOME DEADLY IN UNVENTILATED STRUCTURES:

THE VICTIMS NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.