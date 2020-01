KLOBUCHAR TO HOLD SIOUX CITY TOWN HALL ON THURSDAY

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar will make a campaign stop in Sioux city on Thursday.

The Minnesota Senator will hold a town hall meeting at the Orpheum Theater at noon on January 2nd with doors opening to the public at 11:30am.

Klobuchar recently completed a goal to hold a meeting in each of Iowa’s 99 counties.

She completed that goal with stops in Emmet, Kossuth and Humboldt Counties last week.