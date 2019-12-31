FIRE DAMAGES MORNINGSIDE HOME

Sioux City Fire Rescue crews started their morning extinguishing a house fire in Morningside.

Captain Ryan Collins says a neighbor called in the fire at 2105 South Cecelia just after 6 a.m:

OC………to the chimney. :16

Collins says no injuries were reported in the fire, but there was an unusual circumstance involved with it:

OC………..supplemental heat. :17

Collins says the blaze likely started in the chimney of the house and the official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photos courtesy KMEG