AUTHORITIES REMIND YOU TO CELEBRATE THE NEW YEAR RESPONSIBLY

AS YOU CELEBRATE NEW YEAR’S EVE, REMEMBER TO DRINK RESPONSIBLY TO RING IN THE NEW YEAR.

SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL BE OUT IN FORCE TONIGHT:

MCCLURE SAYS THERE SEEMS TO BE A GREATER AWARENESS FROM THE PUBLIC REGARDING DRINKING AND DRIVING:

SGT. MCCLURE SAYS YOU SHOULD HAVE A PLAN IN MIND ON HOW YOU WILL GET HOME IF YOU PLAN TO DRINK MUCH ALCOHOL:

HE SAYS THE BOTTOM LINE THOUGH IS IF YOU PLAN ON DRINKING ALCOHOL TONIGHT, THEN DON’T PLAN ON DRIVING.