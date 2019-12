TAYLOR CHALLENGED BY CITIZENS OVER COUNTY RESIDENCY

SOME CITIZENS IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAVE FILED PETITIONS AND CHALLENGES AGAINST COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR, CLAIMING TAYLOR NO LONGER LIVES IN THE DISTRICT HE WAS ELECTED TO REPRESENT.

MARIA RUNDQUIST SUBMITTED A VOTER REGISTRATION CHALLENGE AGAINST TAYLOR ON MONDAY, CLAIMING HE IS NOT A RESIDENT AT THE ADDRESS HE IS REGISTERED TO VOTE.

TAYLOR STILL OWNS A HOME IN THE DISTRICT, BUT EARLIER THIS YEAR PURCHASED A NEW HOME IN A DIFFERENT DISTRICT OF WOODBURY COUNTY:

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL WILL PRESIDE OVER THE CHALLENGE HEARING, BUT WON’T BE LEGALLY REPRESENTED BY COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK JENNINGS IN THE PROCEEDING:

GILL SAYS RUNDQUIST AND SEVERAL OTHER RESIDENTS SIGNED PETITIONS FILED BY TOM VERZANI STATING TAYLOR IS REQUIRED TO RESIGN HIS SEAT BECAUSE HIS RESIDENCY HAS CHANGED.

THREE COUNTY OFFICIALS WILL HAVE TO DECIDE THAT ISSUE:

IF THE OFFICIALS DECLARE TAYLOR’S SEAT VACANT, THERE ARE OPTIONS TO REPLACE HIM ON THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS:

TAYLOR IS ALSO RUNNING FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR IOWA’S 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT, OPPOSING INCUMBENT STEVE KING.

THE RESIDENCE ISSUE DOES NOT AFFECT HIS CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDACY.

GILL SAYS THE HEARINGS REGARDING TAYLOR WILL BE SET IN THE NEAR FUTURE.