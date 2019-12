STEYER TO CAMPAIGN IN SIOUX CITY

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TOM STEYER WILL RETURN TO SIOUX CITY THURSDAY EVENING TO HOST A TOWN HALL FORUM.

STEYER, A BILLIONAIRE WHO FORMERLY RAN THE FARALLON CAPITAL HEDGE FUND FOR MANY YEARS AND STARTED NEXTGEN AMERICA; A POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE, WILL SPEAK AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

DOORS TO THE EVENT OPEN AT 5:30PM WITH THE PROGRAM STARTING AT 6PM.